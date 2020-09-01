Taipei says China can't mount full assault on island

TAIPEI • China's armed forces are growing in prowess, but still lack the capability to launch a full assault on Taiwan, the island's defence ministry said yesterday.

Beijing is stepping up military activities around what it views as its sovereign territory. It has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.

In its annual report on China's military prowess delivered to Parliament, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters, Taiwan's defence ministry laid out scenarios for Chinese actions, including blockades and seizing offshore islands.

It said China's military continues to build its strength for new types of battle and develop emerging technology and weapons.

"But on the operation of tactics and strategy towards Taiwan, it is still restricted by the natural geographic environment of the Taiwan Strait, and its landing equipment and logistics abilities are insufficient," it added.

The US Navy said the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" on Sunday - the second such operation in two weeks amid rising tensions between China and the United States.

