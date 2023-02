TAIPEI - A small earthquake struck Taiwan’s capital city of Taipei on Friday, the island’s weather bureau said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The 3.1-magnitude quake shook buildings in Taipei. The epicentre of the earthquake was at the city’s northern Beitou district, with a depth of 4.8 km, the weather bureau said.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes. REUTERS