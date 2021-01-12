Taipei hails US move, welcomes it as big boost for ties

TAIPEI • Washington's lifting of restrictions on interactions with Taiwan officials is "a big thing", Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu has said, welcoming the step as a major boost for ties with the island's most important global backer.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the move last Saturday, in the waning days of the Republican Trump administration before Democrat Joe Biden assumes presidency on Jan 20.

"This is a big thing for the elevation of Taiwan-US relations," Mr Wu told reporters yesterday, expressing his "sincere gratitude" to the US government.

"Taiwan-US relations have been elevated to a global partnership. The Foreign Ministry will not let our guard down and hope to continue to boost the development of Taiwan-US ties."

While the United States, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, it is the island's strongest international backer and arms supplier, being obliged to help provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, under the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act.

Under President Donald Trump, the US has ramped up arms sales and sent senior officials to Taipei.

With Mr Pompeo's latest decision, Taiwan officials will, for example, be able to hold meetings at the State Department or White House rather than in non-official locations elsewhere, such as hotels.

Tomorrow, the US ambassador to the United Nations, Ms Kelly Craft, will arrive in Taipei for a three-day visit, which China has denounced. China views Taiwan as part of its territory.

Last Saturday, former Taiwan president Ma Ying-jeou told the media that Ms Craft's trip was designed to only needle Beijing, and was simply a show of surface friendship with no practical use.

REUTERS