Suspected gunman takes female employees hostage in Japan post office

TOKYO - A suspected gunman has taken two female employees hostage inside a post office in Japan, authorities said Tuesday, following a suspected shooting in a nearby hospital.

“At approximately 2.15pm today, a person has taken hostages and holed up at a post office in Chuo 5-chome area of Warabi city... The perpetrator is possessing what appears to be a gun,” Warabi City authorities said on their website.

The police has urged 300 residents in the nearby area to evacuate and avoid the three-storey post office building and its vicinity.

Special police units trained in negotiations and crisis management have been dispatched to the Warabi Post Office at around 4pm local time.

The Yomiuri daily reported that around 10 post office staff members may be inside the building, adding that there is speculation that the man may be carrying kerosene with him, without citing sources.

The man was believed to have fired a handgun into the Toda Central General Hospital building from the street, before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle, according to local police.

At least two people, a doctor in his 40s and a male patient in his 60s, have been injured, according to Japan’s Jiji News. It was unclear if they were shot, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

The man was said by witnesses to be around 1.6m tall and was wearing black, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

Images on television showed the man inside the post office in a baseball cap and a white shirt under a dark coat, with what looked like a gun attached to a cord around his neck.

Multiple reports from local residents and hospital staff hearing sounds of gunshots were made in the afternoon.

The local education board for Toda City in Saitama Prefecture, approximately 40km from central Tokyo, has instructed students of 12 elementary schools and six junior high schools to stay inside their school campuses.

According to the hospital, the shooting appears to have occurred near one of its buildings housing the paediatrics, plastic surgery, and dermatology departments.