Speedy conclusion to RCEP talks will signal Asean's commitment to global trade: Chan Chun Sing

BANGKOK - A speedy conclusion to negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will signal Asean's commitment to the global trading system, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said on Saturday (June 22) during a special meeting among Asean economic ministers on the proposed trade pact.

In a Facebook post uploaded on Saturday afternoon after the meeting, he wrote: "The ASEAN Member States agreed on the importance of concluding the RCEP negotiations by the end of this year."

The proposed trade pact includes Asean plus India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, which collectively are responsible for a third of the world's economic output.

"I also highlighted that against the current global backdrop of ongoing trade tensions and economic uncertainties, an expeditious conclusion of RCEP will send a strong message of Asean's commitment to uphold the multilateral and global trading system, and provide reassurance to the business community," wrote Mr Chan.

Talks on the trade pact have been taking place since 2013 but reports say negotiations has slowed due to India's reluctance to lower tariffs for fear of being flooded with Chinese imports.

As of November 2018, only seven of RCEP's 18 proposed chapters have been finalised. Beijing, in response, has floated the idea of an alternative trade deal that will leave India out of the picture, and comprise only Asean, China, Japan and South Korea.

For years since its inception, the RCEP, that includes China, was seen as a rival to the United States-led Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), another proposed trade pact. But then newly elected US President Donald Trump withdrew American involvement in the TPP in 2017 and began instead scrutinising US trade deficits. This has now grown into a trade war between the US and China with both sides imposing punitive tariffs on each other's goods. This in turn has dragged down regional growth prospects.

In his Facebook post, Mr Chan also said that Asean, with further integration, could "seize opportunities for growth together, and bring about mutual benefits to our businesses and people".

Meanwhile, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan also held discussions with his Asean counterparts on Saturday.

The foreign ministers "had an engaging and candid discussion on the situation in Rakhine State" over dinner on Friday evening, Dr Balakrishnan posted on Facebook.

Some 700,000 Rohingya Muslims who fled a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar's Rakhine state are still languishing in refugee camps in neighbouring Bangladesh. Hostilities have also flared up between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army, an ethnic Rakhine armed group.

Dr Balakrishnan added that the foreign ministers also discussed "what Asean hopes to see in regional architecture".

"We look forward to the Leaders' adoption of our outlook," he wrote.

At the end of the Asean summit on Sunday, leaders of the member states are expected to endorse a framework for cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region.