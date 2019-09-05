Southern Japanese islands brace for strong Typhoon Lingling

TOKYO (DPA) - A powerful typhoon was barrelling towards southern Japanese islands on Thursday (Sept 5), with forecasters warning of high waves, strong winds and torrential rains in the region.

As Typhoon Lingling was closing in on the island of Miyako, 80 flights and 157 ferry services were cancelled, according to the Okinawa Times newspaper.

As of 8am (2300 GMT Wednesday), the eye of the storm was about 80km south of Miyako Island, travelling north at 15 kmh with maximum sustained winds of 162 kmh and gusts of 216 kmh, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Lingling is expected to generate waves up to 10m high around Miyako Island, while the storm may dump about 50mm of rainfall per hour on some of the region, the agency said.

Separately in Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau said on Thursday that Lingling's movements will bring heavy rains and large waves to the island in the coming days. Officials especially advised residents to take precautions against torrents of rain.