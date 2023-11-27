South Korea’s First Lady Kim Keon-hee explains dog meat ban plan to Queen Camilla

SEOUL - South Korea First lady Kim Keon-hee told Queen Camilla about the country’s legislative moves to ban the consumption of dog meat during their meeting in London last week, according to a presidential spokesman on Nov 26.

Earlier in November, South Korea said that the country plans to ban the eating of dog meat.

Touting the move initiated by the administration of Mr Yoon Suk-yeol and the ruling party to ban dog meat sales by 2027, Ms Kim described the proposed legal ban as a constructive step to enhance the awareness of animal rights, said spokesman Lee Do-woon in a written statement.

Mr Yoon’s term ends in May 2027.

“Dog-eating culture still persists in Korea,” Ms Kim said as she brought up the issue during her meeting with the queen. Mr Yoon and Ms Kim have six dogs and five cats.

In South Korea, there were about 3,500 farms breeding dogs which sold them for slaughter in 2022.

Before the end of 2023, the South Korean government aims to introduce a special bill which comprises criminal consequences for those who participate in the dog meat industry. This includes dog farms, slaughterhouses, distribution centres and restaurants.

If the proposed bill passes in the National Assembly, a three-year grace period would be extended to 2026.

“We welcome Kim’s efforts and we look forward to her further endeavours,” said Queen Camilla, according to a statement from a spokesperson.

The animal rights issue was among the topics on which Ms Kim exchanged views with King Charles III and Queen Camilla, along with climate change, literature, health care and well-being.

Ms Kim told King Charles on Nov 21 that there is a “huge potential for Seoul and London to cooperate to tackle climate change”, according to Mr Lee. This comes as King Charles raised his food waste reduction project to save extra food and circulate it through charities to tackle food poverty. The project was launched during his 75th birthday celebration earlier in November.

Ms Kim also invited Prince William, the elder son of King Charles and heir to the British throne, to “come to South Korea, experience its unique culture and relish the beauty” during their meeting in London on Nov 21, according to the spokesperson.

Prince William responded that making a visit to the country is a priority, adding that he has received a great volume of correspondence from the people of South Korea.

Mr Yoon and Ms Kim returned to Seoul on Nov 26 after a week-long trip to Europe, including a four-day state visit to the UK and a stop in Paris to rally support for Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK