South Korea launches first spy satellite with SpaceX

LOS ANGELES - A SpaceX rocket on Dec 1 launched South Korea’s first military spy satellite, intensifying a space race on the peninsula after Pyongyang launched its own first military eye in the sky last week.

Seoul’s reconnaissance satellite, carried by one of Elon Musk’s SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets, lifted off from the Vandenberg US Space Force Base in California at 10.19am local time (2.19am on Dec 2, Singapore time).

The rocket was emblazoned with the word “KOREA” across it.

The Yohnap news agency reported that the satellite successfully reached orbit soon after.

“The Falcon 9 lifted off at 10.19am and sent the reconnaissance satellite into orbit approximately four minutes after the launch,” Yonhap said, citing South Korea’s defence ministry.