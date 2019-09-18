South Korea downgrades Japan trade status as dispute deepens

Containers are transferred from cargo ships to trucks at the international cargo terminal at the port in Tokyo, on Aug19, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
SEOUL (AP) - South Korea has gone through with plans to drop Japan from a list of countries receiving fast-track approvals in trade in a tit-for-tat reaction to a similar move by Tokyo to downgrade Seoul's trade status amid a tense diplomatic dispute.

South Korea's trade ministry says Japan's removal from a 29-member "white list" of nations enjoying minimum trade restrictions went into effect on Wednesday (Sept 18).

The move comes a week after South Korea initiated a complaint to the World Trade Organisation over a separate Japanese move to tighten export controls on key chemicals South Korean companies use to manufacture semiconductors and displays.

