South Korea doctors’ walkout leaves patients in limbo

SEOUL - Ms Lee Kyung-ja’s sister is caught in the middle of a labour dispute between South Korean doctors and the government, and her life is at risk.

“This walkout is driving me mad,” said Ms Lee, a 70-year-old visitor to a local hospital in Cheongju, thinking of her sister who has been trying to schedule an appointment for a cancer prognosis.

“Doctors deal with life and death, so they should stay with the patients even as they protest.”

Trainee doctors, who play key roles in providing emergency care and surgeries, walked off the job more than three weeks ago to protest a government plan to increase enrolment at medical schools by 2,000 spots a year from the current 3,058.

President Yoon Suk-yeol’s administration is standing by the plan and finding funding for those who have stayed at their posts.

As the labour action drags on, people seeking health care have been putting off procedures, trying telemedicine and going to local clinics instead of emergency rooms.

The government has allowed nurses to take on more tasks in providing health care, opened up emergency rooms in military hospitals to the public, and is deploying some of its doctors serving in the military to civilian facilities.

This has helped keep the healthcare system running, albeit precariously, and left people on edge about putting aside care now that could cause irreparable harm later.

Ms Lee takes care of her 62-year-old sister, who found out a few months ago that she had late-stage cancer causing pain in her pelvis.

Despite several scans at Chungbuk National University Hospital, the biggest in the city, her sister has failed to schedule a surgery let alone determine the exact type of cancer, even as the skin from her waist to thigh turns dark.

Ms Lee blamed the walkout.

More than 90 per cent of the country’s 13,000 trainee doctors, who are similar to medical residents, have defied a government deadline to return to work by the start of March, according to Yonhap News.

The walkout has led to about a 50 per cent reduction in surgeries and decreased staffing levels at emergency rooms, the government said.

The Health and Welfare Ministry has said the government will inject 188.2 billion won (S$190 million) a month into national health insurance finances to increase compensation during the walkout for doctors at emergency centres and those who look after patients in intensive care units.

Mr Lee Geon-joo, head of the Korea Lung Cancer Patient Association, and a stage-four lung cancer patient, said people in the group have told him that crucial care is still being dispensed, but he feels they are being held hostage by doctors worried about how their earning power would be affected if more people entered the profession.

“You don’t call someone a doctor if they don’t look after their patients,” Mr Lee said.