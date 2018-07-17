Sew far, sew good for Chinese flag factory

Business is good at Jiahao Flag Company in Anhui province even as the United States-China trade war rages. Workers bustle and sewing machines buzz to turn out American-themed flags, which are among its top sellers. Among hot sellers are the banners declaring US President Donald Trump's re-election intentions that read: "Trump 2020: Keep America Great". Said the factory's founder Yao Dan: "We can easily sell more than 10,000 Trump 2020 campaign flags each month."Jiahao plans to double its factory size in the next three years, said his sister Yao Yuanyuan, who is in charge of operations. She also said that during the 2016 US presidential election, the factory made only Trump campaign flags for three months.