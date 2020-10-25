Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee, head of South Korea’s biggest conglomerate, dies at 78

In a photo taken on March 10, 2011, Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee arrives at an executive board meeting of the Federation of Korean Industries in Seoul.
In a photo taken on April 22, 2008, Mr Lee Kun-hee holds a press conference at Samsung's headquarters in Seoul.
In a photo taken on Jan 12, 2012, Mr Lee Kun-hee greets reporters at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
In a photo taken on Jan 9, 2010, Mr Lee Kun-hee tours the 2010 International Consumer Electronics Show with his wife Hong Ra-hee (left) and daughter Lee Seo-hyun in Las Vegas.
SEOUL (AFP) -Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee died at the age of 78 on Sunday (Oct 25) , the company said.

Mr Lee, who turned the South Korean firm into a global tech giant, was left bedridden by a heart attack in 2014.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kun-hee Lee, Chairman of Samsung Electronics," the company said in a statement.

"Chairman Lee passed away on Oct 25 with his family, including Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, by his side."

"Chairman Lee was a true visionary who transformed Samsung into the world-leading innovator and industrial powerhouse from a local business," the firm said, adding: "His legacy will be everlasting."

Samsung is by far the biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates, or chaebols, that dominate business in South Korea, the world's 12th-largest economy.

The company's overall turnover is equivalent to a fifth of the nation's gross domestic product, making it crucial to South Korea's economic health.

His son, Samsung Electronics vice chairman Lee Jae-yong, has been at the helm of the company since the 2014 heart attack.

The younger Mr Lee was jailed for five years in 2017 after being found guilty of bribery and other offences linked to former president Park Geun-hye, before being cleared of the most serious charges on appeal and released a year later.

That case is currently being retried.

