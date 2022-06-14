Samsung China chip production faces disruption from Korea trucker strike

SEOUL (REUTERS) - Samsung Electronics' semiconductor production in China is facing disruption from South Korean truckers blocking exports of a key chip-making material as part of a strike, the Korea International Trade Association (Kita) said on Tuesday (June 14).

In the first concrete sign that the week-long strike has begun impacting chip production, Kita said a Korean company that produces isopropyl alcohol (IPA), a raw material for cleaning chip wafers, is facing complications in shipping the product to a Chinese company that in turn supplies wafers to a Samsung Electronics chip factory in China.

Kita said in a statement that a week's worth of shipments of have been delayed.

Samsung Electronics did not immediately comment. It produces NAND flash chips at its plant in Xi'an, China.

South Korean truck drivers are striking for the seventh day on Monday (June 13), protesting against rising fuel prices and demanding minimum pay guarantees.

The action has paralysed ports and cargo terminals in South Korea – a major supplier of autos, batteries, semiconductors, smartphones and electronics goods – further stretching global supply chains already disrupted by China’s Covid-19 curbs and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.