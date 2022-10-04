Reunions could be a dream too far for Korean families torn apart by war

SEOUL - Mr Hwang Rae-ha is 80 years old and longs to see his mother again after the Korean war separated them in the 1950s.

"I want to see her one last time, but she doesn't even come to my dreams," said Mr Hwang, who fears she has died of old age after the war stranded her and his two sisters in North Korea.

For families separated after the Korean war halted in a truce rather than a peace treaty, the only chance to reunite with loved ones can come through a lucky draw to participate in rare government-sponsored reunions.

They can also try hiring brokers to arrange a secret meeting in China, but that is too costly for most.

Now, Covid-19 border curbs make those prospects even less likely, and strained ties between Seoul and Pyongyang could dash the hopes of hundreds of thousands of Koreans in the twilight of their lives.

"It is all a joke. North Koreans don't like to talk," said Mr Hwang, whose mother will be older than 100 if she is still alive, when told of a proposal the South Korean government made to the North in September for a reunion event.

These are usually a barometer of the state of ties between the two sides that are technically still at war. But far from responding, North Korea has not even acknowledged receiving the suggestion.

Mr Hwang, whose border home affords him occasional hazy glimpses of his old hometown in the North, dismissed the offer made by the government of President Yoon Suk-yeol as probably a half-hearted humanitarian gesture unlikely to bear fruit.

In view of the tense relations, there is probably "zero" chance of a new reunion event, said Mr Jang Man-soon, head of the nonprofit Korean Assembly for Reunion of Ten-million Separated Families.

"The Yoon Suk-yeol government is saying, 'We can do anything but only if you, North Korea, give up nuclear weapons'. But that 'if' is not what North Korea will accept," he said.

Thousands die each year

More than four years have passed since the last reunions arranged by the governments. Twenty-one events in the 18 years since 2000 briefly brought together about 100 families from each side.

Just a third of the roughly 130,000 South Koreans who applied to participate in such reunions are still alive, and most are older than 80, government data shows.

Thousands die every year, and 80 per cent say they do not know whether their loved ones in the North are still alive.

Among those who consider themselves lucky is Mr Shim Gu-seop, 89.

Four decades after the war separated him from his mother and two siblings, he received a letter from his brother brought by a Korean-American friend who visited his old northern hometown.

"On June 21, 1967, Mother, whom you miss so much, passed away from a stroke," read the letter, some of its characters smudged by his brother's tears. "She woke up briefly on the third day and said her last words, 'I miss Gu-seop'."