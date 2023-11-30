Relevant countries should help prevent Gaza conflict spillover to entire region: China foreign minister

China will send another batch of emergency humanitarian supplies to the Gaza Strip to alleviate the humanitarian situation.
BEIJING - Countries that have an impact on the relevant parties should play an active role and prevent spillover of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to the entire Middle East region, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Nov 30, according to state media.

China will send another batch of emergency humanitarian supplies to the Gaza Strip to alleviate the humanitarian situation, he added.

“We urge the release of all detainees, call for the lifting of the full blockade of Gaza to ensure smooth flow of humanitarian access and to guarantee basic survival needs of civilian population in Gaza,” he said. REUTERS

