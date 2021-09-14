Asian Insider

Powerful boost for Xi if Communist Party passes resolution on its past

Such a move at meeting of top CPC leaders will bolster President's bid to stay at helm

China Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Top leaders of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will gather in Beijing in November for what is shaping up to be the most important meeting ahead of its 20th congress next year.

The party could pass its third resolution on its history, an important political document that would signify President Xi Jinping's hold over the party and further consolidate support for his bid for a third term in power, say observers.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 14, 2021, with the headline 'Powerful boost for Xi if Communist Party passes resolution on its past'.
