Perceived China threat gives Japan impetus to revise pacifist charter

Constitutional revision has proven to be elusive for Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) despite much talk in recent years, but the push appears to be gaining momentum under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in spite of his dovish reputation.

The shift in sentiment over amending the pacifist charter for the first time since it was enacted in 1947 is partially due to Covid-19 having exposed the constitutional limits in imposing harsh measures. But the task has become more important as the regional security environment grows more volatile.