No mainland Chinese undergraduates in Taiwan for new school year amid cross-strait tensions

TAIPEI – The last cohort of bachelor’s degree students from China have just graduated in Taiwan – and there are none to replace them in the new school year in August.

This comes as Beijing is yet to lift a 2020 ban on its students from enrolling in new degree programmes in Taiwan universities, when it cited considerations over Covid-19 as well as cross-strait relations.

It is a reality which students and experts say only breeds further misunderstanding and bias between people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Today, with only short-term students and existing students moving up to postgraduate programmes remaining, the number of Chinese students in Taiwan in 2023 is estimated to be a record low of around 2,000.

“Many young Taiwanese are naturally hostile towards China, especially since the implementation of the National Security Law in Hong Kong (in 2020),” said Mr Li Gongqin, vice-president of Shih Hsin University in Taipei, which used to see up to 800 mainland Chinese students in a year.

“But from what I’ve seen, communicating with Chinese students often helps these young people see things from another perspective, even if they may not agree,” he said, adding that the “competitive nature” of Chinese students also pushes their Taiwanese counterparts to work harder.

The ban does not apply to existing Chinese students in Taiwan, who are allowed to complete their degrees and stay on to pursue next-level studies. Exchange students pursuing short-term programmes are also not affected.

But with no new degree students arriving on the island, the total number of Chinese students has declined sharply.

There are no restrictions on Taiwanese students enrolling in Chinese universities. According to Chinese state media, there are around 12,000 Taiwanese studying in China.

“Cross-strait educational exchanges are asymmetrical right now, which is a huge pity for both sides,” said Professor Tso Chen-dong, a National Taiwan University political scientist.

“Communication should always go both ways, but we’ve lost an important avenue for Taiwanese students to understand their Chinese counterparts here – and vice versa.”

That is something deeply felt by Abby (not her real name), a fresh Chinese graduate who completed her bachelor’s degree in humanities at Feng Chia University in central Taiwan in June.

Over the past four years, she has experienced her fair share of discrimination, she said.

Some Taiwanese would give her a look sideways as soon as they heard her accent, and on her social media accounts, she received taunts demanding that she “return to China”.