Knife attack kills one in south China’s Shenzhen

SHENZHEN – One person was killed and three others were injured in a knife attack in Shenzhen City, south China’s Guangdong Province, on Thursday evening, according to the local authorities.

The incident took place at around 6pm near a public square in Longhua District.

A 37-year-old male suspect was arrested on-site, according to the Shenzhen Public Security Bureau.

The four people attacked were sent to the hospital immediately. One died in the hospital and the three injured are not in life-threatening condition after treatment.

The case is under further investigation. XINHUA