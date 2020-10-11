Kim apologises for N. Koreans' economic plight, thanks military

SEOUL • An apparently emotional Mr Kim Jong Un apologised for failing to improve North Koreans' lives in an address at an unprecedented predawn military parade yesterday that showcased the country's long-range ballistic missiles for the first time in two years.

Analysts said the missile which was shown on a transporter vehicle with 11 axles would be one of the largest road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missiles in the world if it becomes operational.

Also displayed were the Hwasong-15, which is the longest-range missile ever tested by North Korea, and what appeared to be a new submarine-launched ballistic missile.

Ahead of the parade, which was held to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, officials in South Korea and the United States said Mr Kim could use the event to unveil a new "strategic weapon" as promised earlier this year.

The parade featured ballistic missiles for the first time since Mr Kim began meeting international leaders, including US President Donald Trump, in 2018.

"We will continue to build our national defence power and self-defensive war deterrence," Mr Kim said, but vowed that the country's military power would not be used preemptively. He made no direct mention of the United States or the now-stalled denuclearisation talks.

State news agency KCNA, meanwhile, said the authority and security of North Korea hinged on "the huge nuclear strategic forces" shown in the parade.

Mr Chad O'Carroll, CEO of the Korea Risk Group which monitors North Korea, said more new military hardware had been displayed at this event than at nearly any other previous parade.

Mr Kim blamed international sanctions, typhoons and the coronavirus pandemic for preventing him from delivering on promises of economic progress.

"I am ashamed that I have never been able to repay you properly for your enormous trust," he said. "My efforts and devotion were not sufficient to bring our people out of difficult livelihoods."

Video footage of the event showed Mr Kim making an appearance as a clock struck midnight. Dressed in a grey suit and tie, he waved to the crowd and accepted flowers from children while surrounded by military officials in Pyongyang's recently renovated Kim Il Sung Square.

At times appearing emotional, Mr Kim thanked the military for working hard to respond to a series of damaging summer typhoons, and for preventing a coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Mr Kim said he was grateful that not a single North Korean had tested positive for the disease, an assertion that South Korea and the US have previously questioned.

Mr Kim said he hopes that both Koreas will join hands again after the coronavirus crisis is over.

"It is an impressively large gathering during a global pandemic, suggesting that the North Korean authorities are concerned more with political history and national morale than with preventing a Covid-19 superspreader event," said Professor Leif-Eric Easley, who teaches at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.

In a congratulatory message to Mr Kim on the anniversary, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he intended to "defend, consolidate and develop" ties with North Korea, its state media said yesterday.

