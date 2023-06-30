Japan’s armed forces looking to relax rules on hairstyles to attract new members

Japan’s Defence Ministry officials are considering relaxing hairstyle requirements for members of the country’s armed forces.

Such changes are necessary to promote diversity and inclusivity in the Self-Defence Forces (SDF), the officials said in an expert panel on Wednesday. The announcement comes at a time when the ministry is attempting to attract new members to the forces.

However, some officials emphasised that reasonable regulations should remain. They added that further discussion is needed to define what is considered “reasonable”.

Under current rules, flashy hairstyles and long hair are prohibited.

Members of the Ground SDF are banned from dyeing their hair red or blond.

The rules also state that men should have closely cropped hair or short hair that does not touch the ears, eyebrows or collarbone.

Women in the unit must have short hair or wear their hair in braids – ponytails are not allowed.

In the Air SDF, “fashionable hairstyles”, such as shaving most of one’s head and leaving long hair on top, are prohibited.

Officials said they will discuss changes to the rules on the physical appearance of the country’s service members.

Earlier in June, it was reported that the Defence Ministry was considering scrapping a ban on tattoos to boost recruitment numbers in the forces and promote inclusivity.