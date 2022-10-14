'Inevitable': Views on US bases shift in Japan's Okinawa

GINOWAN, JAPAN - For decades, residents of Japan's Okinawa have strongly opposed the US military bases that dot the region but a subtle shift is under way, driven by Chinese sabre-rattling and economic challenges.

The bases are often seen as a disproportionate burden for Japan's sub-tropical southernmost region.

Okinawa comprises 0.6 per cent of the Japanese archipelago's territory but contains 70 per cent of the land used for US bases, and over half the 50,000-strong troop presence.

Base-related crime, accidents and pollution are potent irritants for Okinawa's 1.5 million residents.

But with Okinawa now a front line in the burgeoning confrontation between China and regional US allies, the bases are increasingly important for American and Japanese defence strategies.

"Okinawa has been given an excessive burden," said 39-year-old Ryo Matayoshi, a municipal councillor in the Okinawan city of Ginowan.

But "if we think about the security of Japan and of east Asia, the presence of bases on Okinawa is inevitable in a way," he told AFP. "A lot of people of our generation recognise that reality."

Japan has long been wary of China's growing military, but the stakes have risen as Beijing hardens its rhetoric on Taiwan and riles Tokyo with incursions around disputed islands.

In August, Chinese drills in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan spotlighted the issue, with several missiles landing in waters near Okinawa.

"China's reaction to the Pelosi visit and the Russian invasion of Ukraine... have elevated the threat perception," said Dr Yoichiro Sato, a professor and foreign affairs expert at Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University.

Anti-base opposition is deeply rooted in Okinawa, which was an independent kingdom before Japanese annexation in the 19th century.

Tokyo used it as a buffer to slow US forces during World War II and over a quarter of the population died in the 1945 Battle of Okinawa.

US occupation only ended in 1972, under a mutual treaty that left American bases in place.