‘I’m scared one day it’ll be too hot to go out’: Extreme weather raises climate awareness in China

BEIJING - Primary school pupil Ethan Wu always makes sure to sort his waste, whether at home or in school.
“My teacher in school keeps going on about how it’s important we do our part for the environment, so I want to try to do my part, especially after what’s been happening,” said the eight-year-old, who attends a public school.
“Even if it’s small things like reminding my mother to take a reusable bag out or helping to sort the waste.”
In the past two years, China has experienced extreme weather patterns that have made summers hotter and drier. Several northern Chinese cities, including Beijing and Tianjin, recorded historic high temperatures of over 40 deg C while the national weather bureau began issuing hot weather warnings in mid-June, two weeks sooner than usual.
Meanwhile, deadly rains in Beijing and the surrounding region over the past five days have resulted in at least 20 deaths, and hundreds of thousands of residents displaced.
Brought on by Typhoon Doksuri, the constant downpour was the heaviest in the city in 140 years since records began, said Beijing’s weather service on Wednesday.
For a country used to natural disasters, having to deal with a rapidly warming planet and changing weather patterns has meant a shift by policymakers to focus more on areas such as food security, climate resilience and energy security.
For residents, this has resulted in a small but growing group who are trying to live a more environmentally friendly lifestyle.
Increasingly popular are “low-carbon weekend activities”, which generally involve bike rides or group workouts in the park.
Guangdong-based influencer Fandecie recently started the No Boring Club to promote low-carbon travel, cycling across various cities to promote the sport as a mode of transportation.
“Because I have always wanted to have a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle, by starting this movement, I’m encouraging sisters in various cities to share in this,” Fandecie, who has more than 5,000 followers, told The Straits Times.
Across the country, corporations are jumping on the bandwagon. Apps like Alipay, WeChat Pay and Baidu Maps have functions that gamify carbon offsets, rewarding users for walking a certain number of steps daily, while most coffee shops offer a small discount to customers who bring their own cups.
But in a country where conspicuous consumption is a way of life, being climate-conscious still has some way to go.
Housewife Miao Wenping, 36, said she uses plastics for convenience, despite understanding the harm they do to the environment.
“There’s plastic in everything these days, especially in takeaway food, but until they completely ban the use of plastic in this country, it’s not really going to make a difference,” she said.
Those working in the climate space agree that the gap between environmental consciousness and action needs to be bridged.
“There was a tipping point about 10 years ago where people started becoming aware of air pollution and air quality issues, and this was very ground up,” said senior policy adviser for Greenpeace East Asia Li Shuo.
It made the government crack down on polluting industries and brought the conversation about air quality into the mainstream.
“So the big question is whether awareness about the climate is going to come from the ground up, or top down.”
Beijing has ambitious climate goals, vowing to peak carbon emissions by 2030.
A large part of meeting its carbon goals will hinge on having the largest renewable energy grid in the world.
Nearly half of the country’s green energy comes from hydro and solar power, but more progress needs to be made in renewable energy storage, said Mr Han Bing, associate research and analysis director of Global Commodity Power and Renewable Energy in an interview with China Daily.
A push towards hydrogen-generated energy will also help reduce reliance on fossil fuels like coal.
Climate change is also one of the few areas that China and the United States, the world’s two largest economies, have said they would be able to work on together.
But there is pushback from within the country, insisting that as a developing country, China should be allowed to emit as much carbon as necessary to catch up economically.
For Ethan, being taught about the environment in school and seeing first-hand the impact on earth has made him more determined to spread the message of climate protection.
“I’m not sure how much of an impact one person can make, but if I get my friends to join in and be more eco-friendly, maybe we can help to save Planet Earth,” he said.
“Our teachers have told us not to listen to fearmongers, but I’m scared one day it’ll be too hot for us to go out.”