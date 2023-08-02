‘I’m scared one day it’ll be too hot to go out’: Extreme weather raises climate awareness in China

BEIJING - Primary school pupil Ethan Wu always makes sure to sort his waste, whether at home or in school.

“My teacher in school keeps going on about how it’s important we do our part for the environment, so I want to try to do my part, especially after what’s been happening,” said the eight-year-old, who attends a public school.

“Even if it’s small things like reminding my mother to take a reusable bag out or helping to sort the waste.”

In the past two years, China has experienced extreme weather patterns that have made summers hotter and drier. Several northern Chinese cities, including Beijing and Tianjin, recorded historic high temperatures of over 40 deg C while the national weather bureau began issuing hot weather warnings in mid-June, two weeks sooner than usual.

Meanwhile, deadly rains in Beijing and the surrounding region over the past five days have resulted in at least 20 deaths, and hundreds of thousands of residents displaced.