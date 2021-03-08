Hong Kong's Carrie Lam says electoral reforms to improve ability to self-govern

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam was back in Hong Kong after attending the opening of China's annual parliament session last week.
  • Published
    41 min ago

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - China's planned changes to the electoral system in Hong Kong will improve the global financial hub's ability to govern itself, the city's leader Carrie Lam said on Monday (March 8).

China's parliament plans to dramatically reduce democratic representation in Hong Kong's legislature and the committee selecting the chief executive and vet any candidates in elections for their "patriotism".

