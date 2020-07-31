Hong Kong to delay local elections because of coronavirus surge, says Carrie Lam

HONG KONG (AFP/REUTERS) - Hong Kong's leader on Friday (July 31) said local elections planned for September would be postponed because coronavirus cases have surged in the international finance hub, a move that will infuriate democracy supporters.

"Today, I announce the most difficult decision in the last seven months... to postpone the Legislative Council election," chief executive Carrie Lam told reporters.

The opposition was hoping to win a historic majority in the Legislative Council, where only half the seats are directly elected and the other half stacked with pro-Beijing figures.

Lam’s move comes after 12 pro-democracy candidates were disqualified from running in the poll, on reasons including perceived subversive intentions, opposition to a new national security law and campaigning to win a legislation-blocking majority.

The poll would have been Hong Kong’s first official vote after Beijing imposed a sweeping new security law that critics say aims to quash dissenting voices in China’s freest city and bring the semi-autonomous territory on a more authoritarian path.