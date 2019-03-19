Hong Kong MTR subway services partially disrupted at morning rush hour after train collision

Hong Kong - Subway services in the heart of Hong Kong will remain suspended one day after a collision left two mangled trains still stuck on the tracks, said MTR Corp on Tuesday (March 19).

At a press conference held at 6.45am local time on Tuesday, MTR officials said they are unable to tell when the damaged trains will be removed.

Services between the Central Station and Admiralty Station on the Tsuen Wan line are suspended, while services between the Admiralty Station and Tsuen Wan Station will operate at 3.5-minute intervals, according to a notice posted on MTR Corp's website at 4am on Tuesday (March 19).

"Train service on the Tsuen Wan Line is operating between Admiralty Station and Tsuen Wan Station because of recovery work near Central Station," the notice wrote, advising commuters to use alternative MTR lines.

The collision of the two trains occurred at around 3am on Monday (March 18) on the Tsuen Wan Line when it was closed to the public.

One of the trains heading to Central station derailed and hit the third and fourth compartments of the other train which was going in the opposite direction towards Tsuen Wan.

Photos of the incident showed damaged train cabins with doors unhinged. Shattered glass was strewn across the cabin floor. Three carriages were reportedly damaged and at least one was seen tilted on its side and off the track.

MTR operations director Adi Lau said repair and recovery work is underway and staff have successfully separated some carriages. But due to space and time constraints, the company is unable to ascertain when the carriages will be removed.