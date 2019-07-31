Hong Kong protests: 44 accused of rioting to appear in court

HONG KONG - Forty four people charged with rioting at last weekend's protest in Hong Kong are set to appear in court on Wednesday (July 31) morning, hours after police and protesters clashed outside two police stations.

They are the first to be charged under one of the most serious public order offences in the city since protests over a contentious extradition Bill started in May.

Rioting carries a jail term of up to 10 years.

Last Sunday, entire streets were left shrouded in tear gas after police were locked in pitched street battles with protesters who deviated from an approved rally site, spilling out into several districts, including the Sai Ying Pun district close to Beijing's liaison office in Hong Kong where the main action took place.

Authorities said on Tuesday they arrested 49 people on July 28, comprising 32 men and 17 women aged between 16 and 41. Among the group is a 33-year-old man who also faces one count of assaulting a police officer.

On Tuesday night, hundreds surrounded two police stations in the northern part of the city, with police clashing with protesters outside one of the buildings where the arrested protesters had been held.

Outside Kwai Chung Police Station on Tuesday evening, about 200 people surrounded the building, defying mild typhoon weather, holding up umbrellas as they chanted for police to release those detained, while some pointed laser beams at the police building.

Eventually police in riot gear rushed out of the building, charging and pepper spraying protesters in a bid to disperse the crowd.

Most protesters left after 1am, promising to regroup outside the Eastern Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning where those charged with protest will have their cases mentioned.

At Tin Shui Wai Police Station, close to the Chinese border, hundreds surrounded the building into the wee hours to protest against two who were arrested nearby at a Lennon Wall, one of the ubiquitous walls covered in Post-Its that have been popping up around Hong Kong.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, someone in a passing car threw fireworks at the police building, hurting some in the crowd still lingering outside, according to footage from local broadcaster TVB.

Police stressed that an active investigation is underway and will not rule out the possibility of further arrests, according to the statement released on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the police is under investigation by the city's anti-corruption watchdog for their response during an attack on commuters and passersby on July 21.

As gangs of men clad in white and armed with sticks and batons had rampaged through the Yuen Long metro station in a brazen attack, those dialling emergency hotlines were met with a muted response and officers only showed up close to 40 minutes later. The incident left 45 injured.

Hong Kong has been hit by eight straight weeks of mass protests, some of which ended in violence.

The protests were sparked by a controversial Bill which would have allowed extraditions to mainland China but have since evolved into a movement calling for greater democratic reforms.