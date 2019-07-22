Hong Kong protesters attacked in train station near China border

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - As the protest in Hong Kong entered its sixth week, the spotlight turned to Yuen Long, a little-known suburb that's closer to Shenzhen along the mainland Chinese border than the city's central area.

Fights broke out in the Yuen Long metro station miles away from the main protests after groups of men in white shirts attacked passengers with sticks and umbrellas. They targeted people dressed in black, the preferred colour of demonstrators.

Lam Cheuk-ting, a Democratic Party lawmaker, was among those injured.

He posted pictures of a cut on his lower lip on his Facebook page, and spoke to reporters at Tuen Mun Hospital early Monday morning (July 22) wearing bandages on his cheek and right arm, which he said was hurt while blocking multiple hits by wooden sticks wielded by attackers.

Lam said he was targeted when as many as 30 attackers in white shirts assaulted passengers on the train.

He called the situation "extremely serious" and he's concerned the aggressors - some in their 20s and others as old as their 60s - may be tied to triad gangs.

They also ignored his warning that the police were arriving and continued to beat passengers with three-foot-long clubs.