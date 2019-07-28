Hong Kong govt strongly condemns protesters who took part in violence in Yuen Long

HONG KONG - The government of Hong Kong has strongly condemned protesters who took part in the violence in Yuen Long on Saturday (July 27), saying that the police will take serious follow-up actions.

In a statement on Sunday (July 28) morning, the government said that it "deeply regretted that some people still took part in the public procession and public meeting in Yuen Long, despite the prohibition and objection by the police".

On Saturday, protesters, which organisers said numbered around 288,000, showed up in the New Territories town of Yuen Long to show their opposition to the assault a week ago by more than 100 white-shirted men who were armed with sticks and metal bars and were said to be linked to triads. The men attacked people who had been returning from an anti-extradition protest on Hong Kong island on July 21 as well as commuters who had alighted at Yuen Long MTR station. The assault left at least 45 people injured.

Police were criticised for their slow response to the violence by the attackers.

The Saturday (July 27) protest in Yuen Long, which was banned by police, started out as a peaceful rally, but it descended into clashes and chaos on the streets and at Yuen Long MTR station where protesters had retreated.

"After the public procession, some radical protesters violently charged police's cordon lines, vandalised a police vehicle and blocked roads," the government said in the statement released in the wee hours of Sunday.

"The government strongly condemned the protesters for breaching the public peace and breaking the law deliberately. The police will take serious follow up actions with those violent protesters," it added.

The government said that police have arrested 11 men, aged between 18 and 68, for offences including unlawful assembly, possession of offensive weapon, assaulting police officer and assault. At least four police officers were injured.

The Hospital Authority said that as of 8am on Sunday, 24 people were treated in hospital after the protests. Two of the injured were in a serious condition, broadcaster TVB reported.

Another day of chaos looks set to happen on Sunday (July 28) as a protest march has been planned from Chater Garden located in Central to the Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park in Western, which is close to China's Liaison Office.

Police have told activists that they can gather only at Chater Garden but there are fears that some might ignore that decision. The gathering is likely to start from 3pm.

On July 21, protesters vandalised China's Liaison Office located in Western, in an attack that enraged Beijing.

Hong Kong has been plunged into its worst crisis in recent history after millions of demonstrators took to the streets - and sporadic violent confrontations erupted between police and pockets of hardcore protesters.

The demonstrations were triggered by a controversial Bill which would have allowed extraditions to mainland China but have evolved into a call for wider democratic reforms and a halt to sliding freedoms.