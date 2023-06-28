Hong Kong film-makers say censorship law spooks investors, actors

HONG KONG – Two years after screening an internationally acclaimed documentary on the democracy movement in Hong Kong, director Kiwi Chow has been forced to complete a new movie with fresh financing after political concerns scared off some investors.

The fears spiked after Hong Kong adopted a new censorship law in October 2021 to bar films that “might endanger national security”, but directors say they now face difficulties lining up funding and even actors, while others have shifted overseas.

“Actors under the Hong Kong film companies are very afraid, and this fear shadows everything,” said Mr Chow, who felt the situation had made performers, and investors, apprehensive about crossing ill-defined “red lines” concerning national security.

“This is what makes it scary, it doesn’t need to suppress you directly, but it has already made all these people scared,” he added.

Mr Chow, feted at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021 for his documentary, Revolution of Our Times, said it was clear when the new law came in that film-makers would have to steer clear of political topics.

But he did not realise then that people would be so risk-averse, even if he had not been found guilty of anything.

The censorship measure, which follows a national security law China imposed on the Asian financial hub in 2020, means directors now need to steer clear of some topics to avoid putting investors and actors at risk, some film-makers said.

At least 21 movies and short films have had scenes cut, or their release blocked by Hong Kong’s Office for Film, Newspaper and Article Association since October 2021, a Reuters tally showed.

In an e-mail statement, the office said it had processed about 5,000 applications for film classification since January 2021, denying approval for public exhibition to six of them.

But it declined to comment on individual films.

Since 2005, the former British colony has injected HK$1.54 billion (S$266 million) into the Film Development Fund.

But in February, its culture secretary, Mr Kevin Yeung, warned that funds would not be allocated to film projects that might infringe the 2020 law.

It is not immediately clear how much censorship measure has affected such funding.

Replying to a Reuters query, Hong Kong’s Film Development Council, which is mainly responsible for government funding of the industry, said in an e-mail it would have to look into the matter before responding.

Yet film-makers see little room for manoeuvre.