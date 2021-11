Hong Kong denies work visa renewal to The Economist's journalist

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - The Economist magazine said Hong Kong immigration authorities declined to renew the employment visa of one of its journalists and didn't provide a reason for the rejection.

Ms Sue-Lin Wong, the China correspondent for the magazine, isn't currently in Hong Kong, according to a statement on the media outlet's website. Ms Wong previously worked at the Financial Times and Reuters, according to her Twitter profile.

"We urge the government of Hong Kong to maintain access for the foreign press, which is vital to the territory's standing as an international city," said Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist. "We regret their decision, which was given without explanation."

The Hong Kong government didn't immediately reply to calls by Bloomberg and an e-mailed request for comment outside of business hours.

Earlier this month, a survey published by the Foreign Correspondents' Club found nearly half of Hong Kong-based journalists said they were considering leaving the city due to a decline in press freedom under the national security law.

Some 84 per cent of journalists said working conditions in the Asian financial hub had declined under the law, with 56 per cent saying they'd engaged in self-censorship since its passage.