HK Disneyland to reopen on Thursday

HONG KONG • Disneyland in Hong Kong yesterday said it will reopen on Thursday to a reduced number of visitors and with enhanced health measures after the coronavirus outbreak forced the theme park to close in late January.

The city has reported only a handful of new cases recently, with its total so far standing at 1,110 infections and four deaths.

The majority of the theme park's shopping and dining locations will restart operations with "controlled capacity" while social distancing will be practised in queues, restaurants and other facilities.

Hotel services will also resume gradually. Disinfection will be carried out more frequently and hand sanitisers will be available for visitors, who will be required to go through temperature screening and wear face masks. A health declaration will be required as part of the reservation process.

Hong Kong's Disneyland resort is owned by a joint venture, Hongkong International Theme Parks, of which the local government owns 53 per cent and Walt Disney Co holds the rest.

Ocean Park, the city's other theme park, reopened last Saturday after lawmakers approved a HK$5.4 billion (S$972 million) bailout plan last month to keep it running for another year.

Shanghai's Disneyland reopened last month. While many restrictions related to the coronavirus have been gradually lifted, Hong Kong's borders remain almost fully closed and group gatherings are limited to eight people.

REUTERS