Heatwave puts China’s renewable energy grid, climate commitments to the test

BEIJING – A heatwave that tormented parts of southern China earlier this month has moved northwards, sending temperatures soaring to over 40 deg C in much of the north-east, putting a strain on the power grid as more people crank up the air-conditioning.

The country is on track to face its hottest June on record, with parts of Shandong province already reporting scorching heat of over 43 deg C this week, while the mercury in Beijing has hit 40 deg C for two days in a row.

As China braces itself for the full impact of summer, the heat is also putting the world’s biggest renewable energy market to the test.

Nearly half the country’s energy production comes from renewable sources, largely from solar and wind. China is the world’s largest producer of clean energy.

As part of its climate goals to reach peak carbon output by 2030, China has led the world in building renewable energy generation facilities, including a massive push into solar and wind farms in recent years.

But the exact phenomenon it is trying to slow, climate change, has proven to be a key stumbling block.

An extended drought and scorching temperatures led to intermittent power cuts in parts of China last year, especially in south-western province Sichuan, where 80 per cent of its energy use comes from hydropower.

But with hydropower generation curtailed by drought, and rising energy use from many turning on air-conditioners, much of the province had to contend with power shortages.

Energy-intensive industries were ordered to suspend production for multiple days in a bid to give households priority.

“Heatwaves are kind of the start of a vicious cycle downwards. You’re creating climate change, and then you’re causing more demand for energy, and then it’s creating more climate change,” Ms Malavika Bambawale, Apac managing director at multinational utility company Engie’s sustainability division Engie Impact, told Reuters.

This year, officials have been rushing to ensure that the power grid can keep up with peak summer demand that has come earlier than usual.

In April, officials from the National Energy Administration (NEA) warned that the country’s power demand could hit a new high this year of 1,360 gigawatts in the summer, more than the peak of 1,290 gigawatts last year.

The NEA also staged an emergency power drill on the state grid’s eastern network, simulating a power cut in order to test the system’s back-up and early warning mechanisms.

Home to economically important cities like Shanghai and Hangzhou, the area expects a peak load of more than 397GW this year, greater than the total energy generation of Japan.

China has also approved a wave of permits for coal-fired power plants, according to research from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air and the Global Energy Monitor, in a bid to ensure energy security through the year.