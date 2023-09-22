Global heritage body lends voice to protests against plan to redevelop Tokyo’s Jingu Gaien park

TOKYO – A plan to redevelop a well-loved leafy oasis in the heart of Tokyo has drawn protests from residents and celebrities such as novelist Haruki Murakami since it was first announced in 2022.

Now, the planned redevelopment has raised alarm even outside Japan.

The International Council on Monuments and Sites (Icomos) has opposed the plan approved by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike as it would lead to the massive upheaval of the Meiji Jingu Gaien (outer precinct) – a park that is next to the city’s well-known Meiji Jingu Shrine.

The project is led by developer Mitsui Fudosan, the Japan Sports Council, trading house Itochu and Meiji Jingu Shrine, which owns the land.

Under the plan, two skyscrapers about 200m tall will be built on parkland which previously had a height limit of 15m. An existing baseball stadium, home to the Tokyo Yakult Swallows and where the late American legend Babe Ruth once played, and the adjacent rugby venue will also be torn down and rebuilt.

Shinjuku Ward, which covers part of the site, has given the green light recently for 3,000 trees, hedges and shrubs to be chopped down from September. While its famous ginkgo trees, which turn a spectacular gold in autumn, will be spared the axe, environmentalists say heavy construction work will inevitably affect the trees.

Questions are being asked about whether private developers and politicians can decide how public park space is used without consulting the public.

Those who are opposed to the plan say it is tantamount to building skyscrapers in the middle of New York’s iconic Central Park. They note that Jingu Gaien is rich in heritage, having been built with donations in honour of Emperor Meiji, who ruled from 1867 to 1912.

Residents near the parkland have filed at least two class-action lawsuits against the plan, arguing that they were not properly consulted. Activists bemoan the loss of green space and biodiversity, while an online petition has drawn more than 220,000 signatures since it was started in February 2022.

Icomos, a Unesco World Heritage advisory body, issued a worldwide Heritage Alert earlier in September, calling for the redevelopment plan to be axed. Such alerts are not legally binding but meant to draw attention to cultural properties that are in danger.

Jingu Gaien is part of a garden city park system that has its roots in the 17th century Edo period, Icomos Japan director Mikiko Ishikawa said at a news conference on Thursday.

She added that the redevelopment would cause the “complete destruction of an urban forest that has been formed and nurtured over the past 100 years”.

“If we allow this to happen, it would be like a dam bursting,” she said.