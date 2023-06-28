Five Guys burger on South Korea secondhand market sold for more than $100, sparks criticism

SEOUL - A post on a secondhand seller platform in South Korea has drawn the ire of local netizens after advertising the sale of a Five Guys burger set for 100,000 won (S$104).

The popular US burger chain’s first store in South Korea officially opened its doors in the Gangnam district on Monday.

The post was uploaded on Monday afternoon to Danggeun Market and read: “Two basic cheeseburgers and all-topping fries large size.” The set was bought at 2pm.

The price marked on the post was more than twice the regular price of the set (40,700 won), drawing criticism among local netizens.

Multiple comments criticising the seller were posted on major South Korean Internet communities with hundreds of comments expressing shock at the seller’s audacity.

Some commentators claimed that selling burgers on a secondhand market is in breach of local food sanitation laws.

However, takeout restaurant food can be traded on the platform if it is still in its original packaging and untouched, a Danggeun Market official told local media.

Since its grand opening on Monday, hundreds of people have been lining up daily at the Five Guys store in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

On Monday, the store saw some 400 people lining up even before the scheduled opening time of 11am, according to local media reports.

About 700 people reportedly visited the restaurant before noon that day, despite the rainy weather.

On Tuesday, there was also a line of over a hundred people before the restaurant’s opening time. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK