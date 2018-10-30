Famed Chinese martial arts novelist Jin Yong dies, aged 94: Hong Kong media

Louis Cha, also known as Jin Yong, is known for writing the Legends Of The Condor Heroes series of books.
Andy Lau as Yang Guo and Idy Chan as Xiaolongnu in the 1983 Hong Kong version of The Return Of The Condor Heroes, based on the series of books by Jin Yong.
Christopher Lee as Yang Guo and Fann Wong as Xiaolongnu in the 1998 Singapore adaptation.
Huang Xiaoming as Yang Guo and Liu Yifei as Xiaolongnu in the 2006 China version.
Chen Xiao as Yang Guo and Michelle Chen as Xiaolongnu in the 2014 China adaptation.
HONG KONG - Famed Chinese martial arts novelist Jin Yong has died at the age of 94, Hong Kong media reported on Tuesday (Oct 30).

The novelist, whose real name is Louis Cha, died at the Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital, said Apple Daily News.

His son-in-law, Dr Ng Wai-cheong, confirmed the news on Tuesday, said the South China Morning Post. The report said he died after a long illness.

The former journalist and newspaper editor was considered the grandfather of Chinese martial arts, or wuxia, fiction. He was known for writing the Legends Of The Condor Heroes series of books.

His works were largely set in the world of the jianghu, a pugilistic society where martial arts exponents travel China trading blows, teaching skills and upholding a strict code of honour.

 
 

He was one of the best-selling Chinese authors, with more than 300 million copies of his works sold worldwide.

