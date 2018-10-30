Famed Chinese martial arts novelist Jin Yong dies, aged 94: Hong Kong media

HONG KONG - Famed Chinese martial arts novelist Jin Yong has died at the age of 94, Hong Kong media reported on Tuesday (Oct 30).

The novelist, whose real name is Louis Cha, died at the Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital, said Apple Daily News.

His son-in-law, Dr Ng Wai-cheong, confirmed the news on Tuesday, said the South China Morning Post. The report said he died after a long illness.

The former journalist and newspaper editor was considered the grandfather of Chinese martial arts, or wuxia, fiction. He was known for writing the Legends Of The Condor Heroes series of books.

His works were largely set in the world of the jianghu, a pugilistic society where martial arts exponents travel China trading blows, teaching skills and upholding a strict code of honour.

Related Story Martial arts novelist Jin Yong dies: 3 of his famous works

He was one of the best-selling Chinese authors, with more than 300 million copies of his works sold worldwide.