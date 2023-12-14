Cold wave grips northern China, with south bracing itself for big chill

BEIJING – Cold weather gripped large swathes of China on Dec 14, with sharp falls in temperature expected over the next two days, particularly in the south, forecasters said, as the weather proves unusually frigid for December.

The cold snap is moving from several northern provinces hit by blizzards to central and southern areas such as the province of Guizhou, and pushing deep into the lower reaches of the Yangtze River delta.

The weather in Nanjing, the populous capital of Jiangsu province on the Yangtze’s southern banks near Shanghai, is expected to plunge to about 5 deg C from a mild 16 deg C over the next 24 hours.

“This cold wave is powerful. Later this week it will be a big move south,” said meteorological analyst Wang Weiyue, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

By Dec 17, temperatures south of the Yangtze could reach zero deg C, while provinces just north of the Yellow River, such as Shandong, could see minus 10 deg C.

Further north, temperatures could approach historical lows for this time of the year or even surpass records, national weather forecasters warned.

In Beijing, snow has been building since Dec 11 in the capital of nearly 22 million. Temperatures are expected to further slide to minus 12 deg C on Dec 15 from about minus 3 deg C (26.6 F) on Dec 14.

Major north-eastern cities, such as Shenyang and Harbin, could register as low as minus 27 deg C in what could be their lowest this year, CCTV said.

China has grappled with weather extremes this year, from ultra-low temperatures in January to record rainfall and a blistering hot summer, in wild swings that scientists blame on climate change.

This week, nearly 200 nations agreed at the COP28 climate summit to start reducing consumption of fossil fuels to avert the worst of climate change, but implementation remains to be seen.

“These extreme weather (events) will become part of the normal experience moving into the future,” said Assistant Professor Li Yifei, an environmental studies specialist at New York University in the commercial hub of Shanghai.

“People need to be prepared individually because the chances of individuals being able to count on a government to provide for resources is becoming lower and lower.”