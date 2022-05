BEIJING - For decades, one-time membership in the Communist Youth League (CYL) the youth wing of the Communist Party of China (CPC), was a fast track to the top.

Since 1982, the CYL has produced six Politburo Standing Committee members - the apex of power in China. Two of the six - Mr Hu Yaobang and Mr Hu Jintao, who are not related - once served as general secretary, the top job in the party.