China urges Israel to stop military operation in Rafah ‘as soon as possible’

Israel is facing growing international pressure to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas as it prepares for an incursion into Rafah. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Feb 13, 2024, 03:14 PM
Published
Feb 13, 2024, 02:56 PM

BEIJING - China urged Israel on Feb 13 to stop its military operation in the Gazan city of Rafah “as soon as possible”, warning of a “serious humanitarian disaster” there if fighting did not stop.

“China follows closely the developments in the Rafah area, opposes and condemns actions that harm civilians and violate international law,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

Beijing urged Israel to “stop its military operation as soon as possible, (and) make every effort to avoid innocent civilian casualties, in order to prevent a more serious humanitarian disaster in the Rafah area”.

Israel is facing growing international pressure to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas as it prepares for an incursion into Rafah, the southern Gaza border city where more than a million displaced Palestinians are trapped.

Israel conducted a pre-dawn raid in Rafah on Feb 12 that freed two hostages and killed around 100 people, after rejecting Hamas’ terms for a truce last week.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the overnight operation as “perfect”, while the Palestinian foreign ministry said the deaths of dozens of Gazans amounted to a “massacre”.

The rare rescue mission under heavy air strikes came hours after Mr Netanyahu spoke with United States President Joe Biden, who reiterated his opposition to a major assault on Rafah.

The United Nations has also warned Israel against carrying out a ground offensive into Rafah without a plan to protect civilians, who say they have nowhere left to go. AFP

