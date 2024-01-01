China unlikely to cave under pressure to stop sending North Korean defectors back: Observers

SEOUL – China has come under pressure for repatriating hundreds of North Korean defectors since the reopening of the North Korean border following the Covid-19 pandemic, with a United Nations agency recently calling for “humanitarian space” for these refugees.

But observers said China is likely to continue its decades-long practice of sending back defectors instead of recognising them as refugees and allowing them to stay in the country.

Any change in stance might spark a mass exodus and possible collapse of the Kim regime in North Korea, they said.

Three generations of Kims have ruled North Korea since 1948 – from founder Il Sung to his son Jong Il and grandson Jong Un, the current leader.

Life is hard for the ordinary people, and some cross the border shared with China in hopes of finding their way to South Korea.

Mr Kang Chol-hwan, a well-known defector who fled to South Korea in 1992, said Chinese leaders are aware that an exodus to China would be “massive and unstoppable once they realise China is safe to go to”.

“Border guards would be among the first to flee,” Mr Kang, 55, who is also president of the non-governmental organisation (NGO) North Korea Strategy Centre in Seoul, told The Korea Times recently.

“That means the collapse of the border and the beginning of the end of the Kim Jong Un regime.”

In a separate interview with The Straits Times on Dec 22, Mr Kang said Chinese leaders are unlikely to change their position even in the face of mounting pressure as “they are not yet sure what benefits they would gain from North Korea’s collapse”.

“It doesn’t mean that China will stay this way forever, but I think this is why China is currently acting this way,” he added.

About 10,000 North Koreans are said to be hiding in China. It is believed that some 2,000 of them were detained in China during the Covid-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2023 when the border with North Korea was closed.

The North reopened its borders in late September.

China deported the first batch of 600 North Koreans in October, after the Asian Games ended in Hangzhou, South Korea’s Unification Ministry confirmed.

This was despite Prime Minister Han Duck-soo raising concerns about the repatriations with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Games’ opening ceremony.

Mr Kim Tae-hoon, honorary chairman of Lawyers for Human Rights and Unification of Korea, told ST: “China knows well that when they repatriate the defectors, North Korea will torture them or even execute them.

“Yes, China knows these facts, but yet they repatriate. They are just like the accomplices of the North Korean regime that commits crimes against humanity.”