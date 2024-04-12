China supermarket chain gives employees 10 days of ‘sad leave’ managers cannot reject

Have you ever had a case of the Monday blues and not feeling up to work? Or are you overworked, burnt out and need a break?

If you are an employee of Chinese supermarket chain Fat Dong Lai, you will be entitled to 10 days of “sad leave” a year, its chairman announced on March 26. This leave request cannot be rejected by managers, he said.

“Everyone has days when they are sad, that’s human nature,” said Mr Yu Dong Lai, who started his first store in 1995. It has since expanded into 12 outlets in Henan province, where it originated.

The retail chain has been dubbed by some as the Haidilao of the supermarket industry for its distinguished and pampering customer services that include blood pressure measurements, handbag maintenance and pet feeding.

Haidilao, the hotpot restaurant chain, is known for offering customers manicures and shoe shining services at its outlets.

“But interestingly, when they have this ‘sad leave’, they can feel happy once more. This means that they sense the company’s understanding and support, and get a taste of work-life balance,” Mr Yu said during a week-long supermarket convention held in Henan.

He said employees will have the freedom to plan when they want to take leave.

According to Mr Yu, Fat Dong Lai employees already enjoy up to 40 days of annual leave, on top of the five days the retailer shuts during the Chinese New Year period.

They also typically work seven hours a day, five times a week, a stark contrast to the notorious 996 culture practised by some Chinese companies, whose workers clock in from 9am-9pm, six days a week.

It is not the first time Fat Dong Lai has made headlines for its worker-first culture and associated perks.

Employees are entitled to up to 5,000 yuan (S$950) for grievances suffered at work, including customer insults or threats, the chain’s management revealed to Chinese media in 2023.

On April 5, Fat Dong Lai was a trending topic online as the media reported that all employees would be sent overseas on holiday, with Mr Yu saying management level staff would be going to Europe while other subordinates will visit Japan for exposure.