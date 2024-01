China’s appointment for the first time of a naval officer as its defence minister was a signal that President Xi Jinping was serious about his 2017 pledge to turn a traditional land power into a maritime one.

But the promotion of Admiral Dong Jun, 62, from navy commander on Dec 29 is also a hint that China is gearing up for a possible showdown with the United States over Taiwan and in the South China Sea, with his experience having been in these regions.