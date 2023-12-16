China shows off its C919 passenger Jet with flyby of Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour

HONG KONG – China displayed its aircraft-manufacturing credentials by conducting a flyby of Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour with a domestically made passenger plane designed to take on Airbus SE and Boeing narrowbodies.

Commercial Aircraft Corp of China, the official name of planemaker Comac, flew its C919 jet around the harbour in two loops on Dec 16 morning, going as low as 213m, according to FlightRadar24’s live data.

The last major new aircraft to do a low-altitude Victoria Harbour flyby was an Airbus SE A380 in 2007.

Comac says it has received 1,061 orders for its C919. Only three are operating commercially so far, domestically in China. The state-run company also showcased its smaller ARJ-21 aircraft in Hong Kong during the week. BLOOMBERG