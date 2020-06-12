China says US should address North Korea's concerns

North Korea sees little use maintaining a personal relationship between Mr Kim Jong Un (left) and US President Donald Trump.PHOTO: AFP
BEIJING (REUTERS) - China said on Friday (June 12) that the United States should take concrete measures to address North Korea's concerns, amid escalating tensions between Pyongyang and Washington.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Hua Chunying told reporters during a daily briefing that one reason for the deterioration in bilateral relations since a summit in Singapore in 2018 was because North Korea's legitimate concerns had not been resolved.

North Korea sees little use maintaining a personal relationship between its leader, Mr Kim Jong Un, and US President Donald Trump if Washington sticks to hostile policies, state media reported on Friday - the two-year anniversary of the leaders' first summit.

 
 
