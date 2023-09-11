China says ‘resolutely opposes’ UK spying allegations

BEIJING - China said on Monday it “resolutely opposes” allegations that an espionage suspect arrested in the United Kingdom was gathering information for Beijing.

“The so-called claim that China is conducting espionage activities against the UK is pure fabrication,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning told a news conference.

“China resolutely opposes this.”

The British police said at the weekend they had arrested a man in his 20s at his home in Edinburgh for spying.

The Sunday Times reported he was a researcher in Britain’s Parliament.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Service arrested him in March, along with another man in his thirties, on suspicion of offences under the Official Secrets Act.

Both have been bailed until October.

Ms Mao said: “We urge the UK to stop spreading disinformation and stop its anti-China political manipulation and malicious slander.” AFP