China says its new tech export rules do not target any specific company

BEIJING (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, NYTIMES) - China's new tech export rules do not target any specific company, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday (Sept 3), when asked if the new rules mean that the sale of TikTok's US operations could require Beijing's approval.

Mr Gao Feng, spokesman for the Commerce Ministry, made the comments at a weekly briefing.

China last week updated its export control rules to cover a variety of technologies it deemed sensitive, including technology that sounded much like TikTok's personalised recommendation engine.

Observers said then that the changes in the rules could mean that Chinese Internet giant ByteDance will be required to seek Chinese government approval to sell the US operations of TikTok, a popular short-video app.

TikTok has been at the centre of a diplomatic storm between Washington and Beijing.

US President Donald Trump has ordered TikTok's parent company Bytedance to sell its US assets.

He and other White House officials said the app could be a Trojan horse for data gathering by the Chinese Communist Party, an accusation that ByteDance has denied.

Mr Trump's decision came after an investigation by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which reviews acquisitions of American businesses by overseas investors for national security concerns.

Microsoft and Oracle are among the US companies vying to acquire the assets of TikTok, which claims about 100 million monthly active users in the US.

