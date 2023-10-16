China’s Xi’s $1.3 trillion ‘project of the century’ faces uncertain future

BEIJING — When President Xi Jinping first assembled world leaders to map out his vision for expanding Chinese soft power via a web of infrastructure investment in 2017, he called the Belt and Road the “project of the century”.

As the Chinese statesman opens the third Belt and Road Forum this week, the future of his brainchild looks uncertain. While the project has drawn US$1 trillion (S$1.3 trillion) in its first decade, according to estimates from think tank Green Finance & Development Center, the momentum has tapered off in recent years.

China’s overall activity in BRI countries is down about 40 per cent from its 2018 peak as the world’s second-biggest economy slows. Beijing faces accusations of being an irresponsible lender driving countries to default.

Fractured ties with the US have made association with Mr Xi’s pet project increasingly divisive – Italy, its sole Group of Seven member, is set to exit by the year’s end.

One Chinese official considered the BRI dead, dealt twin blows by Covid-19 and China’s economic problems. The official, who asked not to be identified discussing a sensitive topic, said the government hoped this summit to mark BRI’s 10th anniversary would reinvigorate the project.

The US assesses that the BRI is in deep trouble, according to a senior American official who asked not to be identified to discuss private conversations. Beijing has less capital to lend and pressure is growing to recoup the outstanding money it loaned, the official said.

Mr Xi will have the chance to answer his critics when a host of Global South leaders arrive this week to pledge support for the program and test Beijing’s bandwidth for new deals – chief among them Russian President Vladimir Putin. Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez and Thai Premier Srettha Thavisin are also attending.

“Xi will invite his best friends and have all these people come together to celebrate,” said Dr Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. “It’s a clear message that China is trying to have its own allies while challenging the US-led world order.”

Pandemic pullback

The outbreak of Covid-19 put the brakes on China’s infrastructure and trade initiative, as a global slowdown imperilled debtors’ ability to repay their loans. Zambia was the first African country to default during the pandemic in late 2020, putting China, the nation’s largest creditor, in the spotlight.

As other nations including Ethiopia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan fell into debt crises, annual engagement under the BRI plummeted to $63.7 billion in the first year of the global health crisis, according to a study by the Green Finance and Development Center at Shanghai-based Fudan University – down from a peak of more than US$120 billion in 2018.

That pullback has been sustained by geopolitical tensions and domestic problems plaguing China’s economy, which show little sign of abating.

“External shocks like the Ukraine war and, perhaps in the coming weeks the new war in the Middle East, are deepening debt and inflation burdens,” said Mr Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center.

China has responded by shifting to so-called “small but beautiful” projects that benefit people’s livelihoods. The state-run People’s Daily this month cited a water plant in Botswana upgraded by a Chinese firm and a technology partnership with a seed company in Costa Rica as examples.