China’s Li urges Hong Kong leader to boost financial hub status

HONG KONG - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told Hong Kong’s leader the city needs to further integrate with the mainland’s development plans and consolidate its role as an international hub.

Beijing fully supports Chief Executive John Lee and his administration’s efforts to respond to society’s concerns, kickstart the economy, and resolve the city’s deep-seated problems, Mr Li told Mr Lee on his trip to the capital, according to reports by local media including the South China Morning Post.

Mr Lee will meet with President Xi Jinping on Friday afternoon to deliver a report on Hong Kong’s Covid-19 controls and economic situation, according to a report by the SCMP, which cited an unidentified source.

Mr Lee’s visit will be closely watched for any news of when the central government will reopen the border with Hong Kong.

The border could “fully open” as early as next month, according to the SCMP.

The ruling Communist Party is rapidly moving to resume normal economic activity as it dismantles the last vestiges of Covid Zero. China plans to cut quarantine requirements for overseas travellers in January, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

This is Mr Lee’s first official visit to Beijing since he took office on July 1. Mr Lee met Mr Xi last month in Thailand during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

Mr Xi last publicly spoke on Hong Kong issues when he visited the city mid-year to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese sovereignty.

Mr Xi then urged Hong Kong to focus on shoring up its economy. BLOOMBERG