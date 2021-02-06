China ready to increase cooperation with Indonesia on Covid-19 vaccines

BEIJING (XINHUA) - China is ready to deepen cooperation with Indonesia on Covid-19 vaccines and help with its domestic anti-epidemic fight, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday (Feb 5).

Wang made the remarks in a phone conversation with Indonesia's Coordinator for Cooperation with China and Coordinating Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

Both President Joko Widodo and Luhut have received the shot of the Covid-19 vaccine made by China, which has demonstrated their trust in China, Wang stressed.

The Chinese side attaches great importance to Indonesia's need for vaccines and supports Indonesia's efforts to build the centre for vaccine production in South-east Asia, Wang said.

For his part, Luhut said the Indonesian government and people appreciate China's timely offering of vaccines, and hope to continue to learn from China's experience in epidemic prevention and control and push forward anti-virus cooperation with China.