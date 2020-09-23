China anti-graft body probes chairman of state-owned Everbright unit

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China's anti-corruption body said on Wednesday (Sept 23) that Zhu Huimin, chairman of the China Everbright Industry Group, is under investigation for suspected disciplinary violation.

The industry unit is fully-owned by China's state-owned conglomerate Everbright Group, and is responsible of financing and developing environmental protection and property projects for the group, according to its website.

Zhu has come under investigation for "serious violations of the Communist Party's discipline and law", a euphemism for corruption, China's anti-corruption agency said.

The investigation was announced in a joint statement from the Central Commission Discipline Inspection (CCDI) office in north-east China's Heilongjiang province, and its special team stationed in the Everbright Group.